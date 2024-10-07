© 2024 Maine Public

Climate One: Wardrobe Malfunction: The Climate Impact of Clothing

Published October 7, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

What we wear defines us in so many ways. But in recent decades we’ve moved away from long-lasting, quality pieces in favor of disposable fast fashion, with major consequences for our climate and environment. From mechanized farming and pesticides to grow fiber crops, to energy for manufacturing and transportation, fossil fuels are embedded in the clothing industry at every step of the process. Companies large and small are working against this trend, with some setting lofty goals for reducing carbon emissions and water use. But achieving those goals is hard. So what are the solutions?

