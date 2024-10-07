Ideas from the CBC: In Pursuit of Gravity

Gravity may seem like the most familiar and straightforward of physical forces, but it's full of surprises, mystery and downright weirdness. Claudia de Rham has been captivated by gravity and the sensation of escaping it ever since her childhood. Since coming agonizingly close to making the cut as an astronaut, she's channeled that fascination into a career as a renowned physicist. In her new book, The Beauty of Falling: A Life in Pursuit of Gravity, she describes the inner workings of gravity and the radical theory of it that she and her collaborators have developed.