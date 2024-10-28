© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: What if We Get It Right? with Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Bill McKibben and Abigail Dillen

Published October 28, 2024 at 9:39 AM EDT

Thursday, October 30, 2024

In the face of hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and other fossil fueled disasters, it’s easy to feel hopeless about the future of the climate. But marine biologist, and co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson asks us instead to focus on the question, “What if we get it right?” Johnson’s new book, also titled “What If We Get It Right?” features such climate luminaries as Third Act Founder Bill McKibben and Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen, whom we also feature in this week’s episode.

