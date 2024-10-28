On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Border Brinkmanship
Immigration has been a political football in the lead up to the 2024 Presidential Election, and while Congress stalls to address comprehensive border control measures, hundreds of thousands of migrants have become pawns in a game of national politics.The Washington Post's Eduardo Porter talks with Ray about how Mexico's former president used migrant flows to gain leverage in Washington D.C., and which US presidential candidate Mexico's new leadership prefers in the upcoming election.