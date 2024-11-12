© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Published November 12, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST

To wonder is to marvel. More than 2,000 years ago, someone sat down and drafted a list of what was deemed to be the seven wonders of antiquity. At the time, it was a kind of bucket list for ancient travelers — the most awe-inspiring structures that epitomized human imagination and ambition. From the Pyramid of Giza to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, historian Bettany Hughes shares her enthusiasm for the monumental achievements brought into existence by ancient cultures.

