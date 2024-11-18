© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: In the Eye of the Storm: TV Meteorologists Talk Climate

Published November 18, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST

Thursday, November 21, 2024

When it comes to communicating climate science, weathercasters are uniquely positioned to connect the facts to viewers’ experiences. TV meteorologists are trusted members of their communities, and they’re often the only scientists the general public hears from regularly. How they communicate can shape public understanding and depoliticize a topic that has become disturbingly divisive. But in some parts of the country, politics continues to get in the way of the facts. So how do weathercasters effectively communicate weather and climate information in a way that resonates across political lines?

