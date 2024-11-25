Peace Talks Radio: Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600's, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. In this edition of Peace Talks Radio, we hear a conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.