Ideas from the CBC: Otherworld: Lisa M Bitel

Published December 2, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST

Medieval Irish tales have served as the inspiration for some of the earliest fairy tales of France and England. They also became an important part of Ireland's modern quest for nationhood. And they're sexier, funnier, and bloodier than any of the better known myths and romances of the medieval era. They also cross the ultimate boundary: between this world and the Otherworld, a place full of mighty demi-gods, shapeshifting beauties, and determined heroes. In her new book, Otherworld, Lisa M Bitel retells nine Irish tales of wonder and romance, bringing out the vibrant colors of the stories and serving as a guide in the tradition of ancient storytelling.

