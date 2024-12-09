Climate One: You Gonna Finish That? Saving Good Food from Going Bad

Globally, one-third of food produced every year is wasted. That’s enough to feed about 2 billion people — twice the number of people who are undernourished. The global food system also accounts for a whopping one-third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. These two problems — waste and emissions — are intricately linked: Climate disruption exacerbates food insecurity. And industrial food production contributes to the climate crisis. In this episode, we talk with experts about how to fix the broken system and hear from some of the people on the ground recovering food before it goes to waste.