City Arts and Lectures: Nikole Hannah-Jones

Nikole Hannah-Jones is an award-winning journalist known for her groundbreaking work on the history and legacy of slavery, including school segregation and educational inequality. In 2020, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on “The 1619 Project”. A series of articles for a special issue of the New York Times Magazine. It was part of an initiative to reframe American history by centering the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans. On November 22, 2024, Nikole Hannah-Jones came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to talk to Key Jo Lee of the Museum of the African Diaspora.