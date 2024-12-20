Open to Debate: Global Leaders Debate Money, Truth, and Power

From economic turbulence and the dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence to the big-picture challenges of our time, the pillars of money, truth, and power shape the complex global landscape. In partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII), join us as twelve of the world’s greatest thinkers debate: “Clash of the Titans: Three Grand Challenges Facing Humanity,” “What is Europe’s Economic Outlook?”, and “Will AI-Generated Entertainment Replace Human Creativity?”