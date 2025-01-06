Climate One: Transfer of Power: Life After Coal

For over a century, coal fueled much of the country and served as the economic backbone for many rural communities. But with the rise of more affordable wind and solar energy, coal is in decline, leaving these towns increasingly vulnerable. As jobs disappear, coal-dependent communities are faced with the threat of economic collapse and depopulation. To adapt, many are working to diversify their economies, seeking new industries and opportunities for the future. Today, we’ll visit coal communities across the country, where locals and leaders are actively exploring ways to rebuild and ensure no one is left behind in the energy transition.