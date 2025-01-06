© 2025 Maine Public

Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.
Climate One: Transfer of Power: Life After Coal

Published January 6, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

For over a century, coal fueled much of the country and served as the economic backbone for many rural communities. But with the rise of more affordable wind and solar energy, coal is in decline, leaving these towns increasingly vulnerable. As jobs disappear, coal-dependent communities are faced with the threat of economic collapse and depopulation. To adapt, many are working to diversify their economies, seeking new industries and opportunities for the future. Today, we’ll visit coal communities across the country, where locals and leaders are actively exploring ways to rebuild and ensure no one is left behind in the energy transition.

