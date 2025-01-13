© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Could Longevity Science Extend Your Health Span By Decades? Should the Government Fund It?

Published January 13, 2025 at 9:21 AM EST

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Would you want to live to 100? If so, should the government invest in efforts to make it possible? Those arguing “yes” say that extending health spans could transform public health and help people live much longer. With tech advancements and government funding, longevity science is a worthy investment. Those arguing “yes” say that we should prioritize creating healthier, more fulfilling lives today rather than chasing the uncertain promise of extended lifespans. Now we debate: Could Longevity Science Extend Your Health Span By Decades? Should the Government Fund It?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs