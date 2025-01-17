© 2025 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Can America and Its Allies Tolerate A Nuclear Iran, or Is It Time to Stop Them Now?

Published January 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Iran is getting closer to developing its first nuclear weapon. With tensions rising in the Middle East, should the U.S. and its allies take a stand? Those calling to stop Iran now argue this is a “now or never” moment for the region. Those calling for tolerance say while it’s not ideal, it is manageable, and maintaining diplomacy should be the focus. Now we debate: Can America and Its Allies Tolerate A Nuclear Iran, or Is It Time to Stop Them Now?

