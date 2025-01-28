Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Could Identity Politics Help Democrats Engage Men?

Published January 28, 2025 at 9:11 AM EST

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

In the 2024 election, the Democrats did not have messaging that resonated with men, some say and is part of the reason Kamala Harris lost. Could leaning into identity politics to engage men work for future elections? Those arguing “yes” say focusing on men-related issues could help the Dems reconnect with a demographic that feels left behind. Those arguing “no” say focusing on gender and identity politics divide voters rather than unite them. Now we debate: Could Identity Politics Help Democrats Engage Men?

