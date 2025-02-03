Ideas from the CBC: Inuit Approaches to Conversation

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Published February 3, 2025 at 9:25 AM EST

In 2024, the CBC Massey Lectures went to Iqaluit for the first time, and novelist and poet Ian Williams spoke about the lost art of conversation. After his lecture, lawyer, artist and activist Aaju Peter and actor, podcaster and producer Simeonie Kisa-Knicklebein joined Williams on stage to expand the discussion — and talk about Inuit and other northern approaches to conversation and conflict resolution. This episode also features music performed during the evening by Inuit throat singers Celina Kalluk and Kathleen Ivaluarjuk Merritt.

