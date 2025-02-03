Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Marketplace Special Report: Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About Money

Published February 3, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

If you’re an adult, chances are you didn’t learn much about how to handle your personal finances in school. But today, schools across the country are increasingly folding financial literacy into the curriculum, covering topics like budgeting, managing debt and even gambling. Thirty-five states require students to take a class to graduate. In this hour-long special from Marketplace, we visit schools and explore how effective these classes are at helping students deal with debt, avoid scams and increase credit scores.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs