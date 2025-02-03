Marketplace Special Report: Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About Money

If you’re an adult, chances are you didn’t learn much about how to handle your personal finances in school. But today, schools across the country are increasingly folding financial literacy into the curriculum, covering topics like budgeting, managing debt and even gambling. Thirty-five states require students to take a class to graduate. In this hour-long special from Marketplace, we visit schools and explore how effective these classes are at helping students deal with debt, avoid scams and increase credit scores.