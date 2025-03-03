Ideas from the CBC: A Common Culture - Will the US Swallow Canada?

Four decades ago, trade negotiations in North America prompted a flurry of fear and patriotism in Canada. Many worried that dissolving trade barriers between the U.S. and Canada would lead to the creation of one homogeneous culture. Others thought the two countries had already merged, culturally speaking. In 1986, the CBC's Carol Off sought to separate the paranoia from the prudence. This episode brings together extracts from her original two-part documentary, which speaks with uncanny directness to the renewed wave of patriotism — and fears — reported in Canada now.