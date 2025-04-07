Open to Debate: Should We Address the Gender Wage Gap?
Thursday, April 10, 2025
American women are, on average, paid 84 cents for every dollar men make, according to the Department of Labor. Those in favor of closing the gap see it as a point of fairness and equity that would bring economic benefits and say that interventions are needed to foster a more equitable workforce. Those not in favor argue wage disparities reflect individual choices regarding career paths, work-life balance, and tenure, rather than systemic discrimination. Now we debate: Should We Address the Gender Wage Gap?