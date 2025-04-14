Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Ideas from the CBC: Carlo Rovelli On Galileo

Published April 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Monday, May 14, 2025

Think of some of the 20th Century science's most momentous developments — Einstein's theory of relativity, quantum physics, finding evidence of black holes. If you trace the chain of discoveries that led to these breakthroughs back far enough, you'll end up with the Italian astronomer, physicist and inventor, Galileo Galilei. Renowned Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli, author of best-selling books like Seven Brief Lessons on Physics, explains how Galileo's discoveries and insights revolutionized science and helped usher in modernity — and how we can still learn a lot from him today.

