Open to Debate: Is Trump Good for Israel?
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
With Trump’s return to office, some have high hopes for his relationship with Israel. But amid the Gaza war, will his policies help? Those arguing “yes” say Trump has given Israel unprecedented backing and would continue shifting U.S. policy in favor of Israeli sovereignty and security. Those arguing “no” are concerned that his policies would result in trouble for Gaza and make a two-state solution less feasible. Now we debate: Is Trump Good for Israel?