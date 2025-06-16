Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Ideas from the CBC: Bibliotherapy

June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025

Can books help us heal? That's the premise of bibliotherapy, where readings from virtually any genre are used as a tool to promote individual wellbeing or self-insight. Researchers Sara Haslam and Edmund King discuss the First World War roots of this practice in the UK. Author Cody Dellistraty considers its role in moving him forward in the grief process. And psychiatrist Martina Scholtens explains bibliotherapy as a clinical option, and why she created an evidence -based reading list online, tailored to a range of mental health diagnoses.

