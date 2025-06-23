City Arts & Lectures: Ron Chernow

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Biographer Ron Chernow’s acclaimed books include Alexander Hamilton, adapted into the Broadway musical Hamilton, and Washington: A Life, which received the Pulitzer Prize for Biography. With his new book Mark Twain, Chernow illuminates the colorful and complex life of the fame-seeking journalist, satirist, performer and political pundit. America’s first literary celebrity, Twain was unique among his contemporaries for grappling so fully with the legacy of slavery, including with his most famous book, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

