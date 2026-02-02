Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: A History of the Irish Famine: Padraic X. Scanlan

Published February 2, 2026 at 11:01 AM EST

The pathogen that caused the failure of potato crops in 19th-century Ireland was actually a pan-European phenomenon. Why, then, did it have such a devastating effect on the Irish economy and people? In his latest book, Rot, Canadian historian Padraic X. Scanlan paints a complex and compelling picture of the Great Famine of 1845, in which the potato — and the blight — played but a part in a broader story of colonialism, capitalism, and collapse.

