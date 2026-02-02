Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Selected Shorts: Celebrating James Baldwin

Published February 2, 2026 at 10:56 AM EST

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Guest host LeVar Burton presents a program celebrating the author he calls “potent and polemical.” Christopher Jackson reads an excerpt from Baldwin’s famous letter The Fire Next Time: in “My Dungeon Shook,” he addresses internalized racism. Next, Anthony Rapp performs an excerpt from Giovanni's Room, in which an ex-pat comes to terms with his sexuality and loneliness in Paris. And Baldwin contemplates The Great Migration in his novel Go Tell It On The Mountain. Encore from 2021. 

