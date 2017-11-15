Cultural Conversation with Ken-David Masur

© 2021 Maine Public
Published November 15, 2017 at 6:36 AM EST
Portland Symphony Orchestra music director finalist Ken-David Masur is not an unfamiliar name in New England. He’s the assistant conductor for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and in fact made his debut with the BSO in a program with his father, the legendary Kurt Masur. Like all conductors Masur travels the world working with different orchestras, yet when he enrolled at Columbia University as an undergraduate a career in music was the last thing on his mind. As one of the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s music director finalists Ken-David Masur took the stage at Merrill Auditorium Wednesday, November 15 in a program featuring the music of Wagner, Liszt and Brahms.

