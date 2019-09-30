Cultural Conversation with Aaron Engebreth, One of Our New Classical Music Hosts

Aaron Engebreth enjoys a varied career in opera, oratorio and recital, and devotes considerable energy to the performance of both early music and contemporary premieres, frequently collaborating with many of today’s preeminent composers. He made his Kennedy Center debut in 2012, and has been a guest of the Tanglewood, Ravinia and Monadnock Music Festivals as well as many fine symphony orchestras. (Text from Odyssey Opera.)