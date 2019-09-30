© 2021 Maine Public
Cultural Conversation with Aaron Engebreth, One of Our New Classical Music Hosts

Published September 30, 2019 at 9:18 AM EDT
New classical music host Aaron Engebreth (l.) with Robin Rilette (r.) in the Maine Public Radio studio

Aaron Engebreth enjoys a varied career in opera, oratorio and recital, and devotes considerable energy to the performance of both early music and contemporary premieres, frequently collaborating with many of today’s preeminent composers. He made his Kennedy Center debut in 2012, and has been a guest of the Tanglewood, Ravinia and Monadnock Music Festivals as well as many fine symphony orchestras. (Text from Odyssey Opera.)

Robin Rilette
Robin is a native Oregonian from the “other” Portland, living most recently in Washington State where she was the Music Director for 23 years with Northwest Public Radio. Since accepting the position of Music Director with Maine Public Radio, she’s enjoying exploring in and around Maine and New England.
