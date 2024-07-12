Volcano: Edna St. Vincent Millay

Tess and Brock put the spotlight on Edna St. Vincent Millay, the 20th century poet and feminist icon. Millay was notorious for her active “social life” among the NYC art scene during the height of the roaring ‘20s, but Tess and Brock focus on her prolific writing. Poet Gillian Obsorne has admired Millay for her eloquent expression of feminine angst since she first read Millay as a teenager. And as an educator, she sees how it still speaks to young women today.

Whether it’s because of her compelling success story or her well-served, cold disses, Millay is an author who’s easy to fall in love with.

