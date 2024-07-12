Who do you Love?: Edwin Arlington Robinson

Tess and Brock try to get on the same wavelength as Edwin Arlington Robinson, also known as EAR, by visiting his birthplace in Gardiner, ME. To get inside the head of the poet they talk with Richard Russo. Russo and EAR share more similarities than their status as Pulitzer prize winning Maine authors—both of their work focuses on growing up in small towns with big dreams.

Today, EAR may not be the biggest name, but his work remains timeless in its ability to connect to the inner misfit in all of us.

