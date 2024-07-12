© 2024 Maine Public

Dead Writers Podcast cover art
Dead Writers Podcast

Mr. Popularity: Henry Wadsworth-Longfellow

Published July 12, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT

Tess and Brock get to know Henry Wadsworth-Longfellow, the so-called hometown poet of Portland, ME. To find out whether Longfellow’s fame is justified, Tess and Brock head down to the Wadsworth-Longfellow house in the center of town. Longfellow wrote his first poem and other works in the house, but the house doesn’t just honor him but the whole Longfellow family.

Tess and Brock also talk with Ari Gerson, the owner of Longfellow Books in Portland, and ask what the “aura” of the name does for the shop. Does having a great poet’s name on the door help sell any books?

Mentioned:

The House:

Tess Chakkalakal is the executive producer and host of Dead Writers. Brock Clarke is a writer and Co-host.

Lisa Bartfai is the managing producer and executive editor. Original music was composed by Cedric Wilson, who also mixed the show. Ella Jones is our web editorial intern.

This episode was produced with the generous support of our sponsor Bath Savings and listeners like you.

