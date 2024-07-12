© 2024 Maine Public

Dead Writers Podcast cover art
Dead Writers Podcast

An Unlikely Visitor: James Weldon Johnson

Published July 12, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT

Tess and Brock travel to Wiscasset, ME, to investigate the scene of James Weldon Johnson’s tragic death in a train accident. Author Russell Rymer gives us a glimpse of Johnson's life as a Black poet, diplomat, novelist, and activist—Johnson was a jack of all trades, master of all. Poet C.S. Giscombe discuss Johnson’s The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man and finds surprising similarities to the tv cartoon Futurama.

Tess and Brock also meet with Melanie K. Edwards, Johnson’s great grandniece, who gives some insight into what her famous uncle was doing in Maine in the first place.

Mentioned:

The house:

Tess Chakkalakal is the executive producer and host of Dead Writers. Brock Clarke is a writer and Co-host.

Lisa Bartfai is the managing producer and executive editor. Original music was composed by Cedric Wilson, who also mixed the show. Ella Jones is our web editorial intern.

This episode was produced with the generous support of our sponsor Bath Savings and listeners like you.

