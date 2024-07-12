Girlfriends: Sarah Orne Jewett

Tess and Brock dive into the unconventional life of Sarah Orne Jewett by first venturing to Berwick Academy, the school that Jewett attended. As an alum, Jewett was somewhat of a “patron saint”, and there are still students there who read and relate to her wild ways. At Jewett’s house, Tess and Brock are fascinated by her desk due to its unexpected position and discuss Jewett’s lover, Annie Fields.

Marilyn Keith Daily, who works for Historic New England, shares that she became a Jewett fan after starting to work at Jewett’s house which proves that stepping foot in an author’s home can indeed encourage the need to read.

Sarah Orne Jewett House and Visiting Center in South Berwick, ME

