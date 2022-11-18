Today's Holiday Program Schedule

Maine Public Television:

7:30 AM: Wild Kratts: Happy Turkey Day!

8:00 AM: Arthur Thanksgiving

11:30 AM: Pinkalicious: A Fairy Thanksgiving/Pinkfoot

Maine Public Radio:

10:00 AM: Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

2:00 PM: Massasoit’s Peace Pact with the Pilgrims: Peace Talk Radio

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600's, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. Peace Talks Radio presents a conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

7:00 PM: Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Whether you're up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Maine Public Classical Radio:

10:00 AM: Giving Thanks

12:00 PM: Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, join Andrea Blain as she takes some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

