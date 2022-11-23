Thursday, December 15, 2022

Maine Public Television:

5:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

10:00 AM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.

10:00 PM: Josh Turner: King Size Manger

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special. King Size Manger showcases Turner’s unmistakable baritone voice performing new songs as well as nostalgic classics including “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”