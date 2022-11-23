Thursday, December 15, 2022
Maine Public Television:
(Find the signal closest to you)
5:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.
10:00 AM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas
Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.
10:00 PM: Josh Turner: King Size Manger
Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special. King Size Manger showcases Turner’s unmistakable baritone voice performing new songs as well as nostalgic classics including “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”