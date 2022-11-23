Sunday, December 18, 2022

Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

11:00 AM: The Magic of Christmas in Alsace

Experience the delightful way that the towns and villages of the Alsace region of France celebrate Christmas.

Maine Public Radio:

(Find the signal closest to you)

7:00 PM: Chanukah Memories with Lisa Mayer, the Maine Rebbetzin

New for 2022! The Maine Rebbetzin, Lisa Mayer, returns to Maine Public Radio with stories and songs in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

7:30 PM: Chanukah Tales

Writer Marilyn Kallet reads from her book, ONE FOR EACH NIGHT: CHANUKAH TALES AND RECIPES, a collection of eight food-inspired tales that explain traditional Chanukah dishes. We also put some of the recipes to a test with a family of four Jewish women in Kansas City, including former KCUR announcer Linda Sher, and share poetry and food to mark the holiday.

8:00 PM: Selected Short: Holidays with Mom

Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents Selected Shorts' holiday show--two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things.

Maine Public Classical:

(Find the signal closest to you)

6:00 PM: Candles Burning Brightly

Hosted by Mindy Ratner, Candles Burning Brightly is a celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music.

