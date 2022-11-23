Monday, December 19, 2022

Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

5:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

12:00 PM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.

9:00 PM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

Maine Public Radio:

(Find the signal closest to you)

2:00 PM: Hannukah Lights 2022

7:00 PM: Chanukkah in Story and Song

Chanukkah In Story and Song Sung by the Western Wind Narrated by Leonard Nimoy The acclaimed vocal sextet and the renowned actor present 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes and their original version of “I Have a Little Dreydle.”

Maine Public Classical:

(Find the signal closest to you)

7:00 PM: Hannukah Lights 2022