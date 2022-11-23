© 2022 Maine Public
Holiday Programming on Maine Public

Friday, December 2, 2022

Published December 2, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST

Maine Public Television:
7:00 AM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas
Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.

8:00 AM: Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
George and The Man in The Yellow Hat are having a merry time counting down to Christmas. But neither can decide what to give the other.

10:00 AM: Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate.

10:30 PM: Carpenters: Close to You & Christmas Memories (My Music Presents)

