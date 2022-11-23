Friday, December 2, 2022

Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

7:00 AM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.

8:00 AM: Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

George and The Man in The Yellow Hat are having a merry time counting down to Christmas. But neither can decide what to give the other.

10:00 AM: Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate.

10:30 PM: Carpenters: Close to You & Christmas Memories (My Music Presents)

