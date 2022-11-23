Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Maine Public Television:

1:30 AM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

8:30 AM: Let’s Go Luna: Luna’s Christmas Around the World

When the Circo gets stuck at the South Pole on Christmas eve, Leo, Andy, and Carmen are convinced that Santa will never find them. With the help of their friend Luna, the kids endeavor to save Christmas, learning about holiday traditions from around the world along the way.

9:00 PM: Dream of a Jewish Christmas

This documentary tells the story of a group of Jewish songwriters – including Irving Berlin, Mel Tormé, Jay Livingston, Ray Evans, Gloria Shayne Baker and Johnny Marks – who wrote the soundtrack to the world's most musical holiday.

10:00 PM: Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

Maine Public Radio:

2:00 PM: Candles Burning Brightly

Hosted by Mindy Ratner, Candles Burning Brightly is a celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music.

Maine Public Classical:

7:00 PM: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.