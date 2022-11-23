Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Maine Public Television:

1:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

2:00 AM: Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

3:00 AM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

7:00 AM: Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate.

9:30 PM: Christmas Greetings from Aroostook

This holiday classic features the sights and sounds of old-fashioned Christmas traditions in Aroostook. Scenes include sleigh rides, the Caribou Choral Society, making Saint Lucia buns in New Sweden, the Presque Isle Light Parade, and the Heavenly Harpers of Houlton, to name a few.

Maine Public Radio:

7:00 PM: A Paul Winter Solstice

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ.

Maine Public Classical:

8:00 PM: Maine Stage: The PSO’s Magic of Christmas