Thursday, December 22, 2022

Maine Public Television:

3:00 AM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

4:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

10:00 PM: Christmas Greetings from Aroostook

This holiday classic features the sights and sounds of old-fashioned Christmas traditions in Aroostook. Scenes include sleigh rides, the Caribou Choral Society, making Saint Lucia buns in New Sweden, the Presque Isle Light Parade, and the Heavenly Harpers of Houlton, to name a few.

Maine Public Classical:

7:00 PM Chanukkah in Story and Song

Chanukkah In Story and Song. Sung by the Western Wind and narrated by Leonard Nimoy. The acclaimed vocal sextet and the renowned actor present 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes and their original version of “I Have a Little Dreydle.”