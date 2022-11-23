Friday, December 23, 2022

Maine Public Television:

2:00 AM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

3:00 AM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

7:30: Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Tally ho-ho-ho! Please join Nature Cat and his pals for an extra-special, hour-long Christmas movie! In this homage to A Christmas Carol, Nature Cat is bursting with what he thinks is “Christmas spirit,” and wants to celebrate with lots of presents for himself, and by decorating the woods with bright lights and loud festive music for everyone.

9:30 AM: Peg + Cat + Holidays

This is a special holiday episode of Peg + Cat featuring "The Christmas Problem," "The Hanukkah Problem," and "The Penguin Problem.

10:30: Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

George and The Man In The Yellow Hat are having a merry time counting down to Christmas. But neither can decide what to give the other.

11:30 AM: Pinkalicious: Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree

12:00 PM: The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

9:00 PM: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Conceived by John Mauceri (Grammy, Tony, and two-time Emmy winner), this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s original story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Alan Cumming picks up the story where the beloved ballet ends.

Maine Public Radio:

7:00 PM: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Maine Public Classical:

10:00 AM: Maine Public Classical Holiday Special

5:00 PM: Afterglow: Christmas on the Air

For our Afterglow holiday show this year, we’ll be featuring some classic Christmas radio broadcasts, performed by favorite jazz singers like Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

8:00 PM: Jazz Tonight Celebrates the Holidays

Hosted by Rich Tozier

10:00 PM: Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration