Saturday, December 24, 2022

Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

1:00 AM: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Conceived by John Mauceri (Grammy, Tony, and two-time Emmy winner), this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s original story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Alan Cumming picks up the story where the beloved ballet ends.

6:30 AM: Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Arthur, D.W., and their family and friends prepare to make the best Christmas ever in Elwood City - but obstacles get in their way.

7:30 AM: Wild Kratts: Creature Christmas

It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate.

3:00 PM: Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

4:00 PM: A St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal

5:00 PM: St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Love Devine

First held in 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States and features more than 450 students from St. Olaf College's renowned choirs and orchestra. Featuring familiar carols, beloved choral works, and exciting new compositions, the theme "Love Divine" is explored through words and music in this cherished, annual tradition.

7:00 PM: The Magic of Christmas in Alsace

Experience the delightful way that the towns and villages of the Alsace region of France celebrate Christmas.

7:30 PM: Christmas Greetings from Aroostook

This holiday classic features the sights and sounds of old-fashioned Christmas traditions in Aroostook. Scenes include sleigh rides, the Caribou Choral Society, making Saint Lucia buns in New Sweden, the Presque Isle Light Parade, and the Heavenly Harpers of Houlton, to name a few.

8:00 PM: In Performance at the White House

10:00 PM: Josh Turner: King Size Manger

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special. King Size Manger showcases Turner’s unmistakable baritone voice performing new songs as well as nostalgic classics including “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”

Maine Public Radio:

(Find the signal closest to you)

6:00 AM: A Chanticleer Christmas

Hosted by Melissa Ousley, this program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

7:00 AM: The One Recipe Holiday Special

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The One Recipe from The Splendid Table. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! It’s delicious eating all month long. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; The New York Times’ food writer Eric Kim, author of Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home and more to come!

10:00 AM: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

12:00 PM: Festivo Alt. Latino featuring Gaby Moreno

NPR Music’s Alt. Latino presents an encore featuring songwriter/performer Gaby Moreno and her band performing tracks from her popular holiday album Posada - recorded live at the KUT studios in Austin, Texas. She was joined by special guests Gina Chavez and Chicano Zen bandleader and record producer Michael Ramos. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

1:00 PM: All is Bright

Hosted by Lynne Warfel, All Is Bright features contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Guest artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

2:00 PM: A Soulful Christmas

A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired styles. This special celebrates non-idiomatic Black classical music while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions.

3:00 PM: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

4:00 PM: Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

6:00 PM: A Mountain Stage Holiday

8:00 PM: Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

9:00 PM: Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

10:00 PM: All Songs Considered for Holiday Extravaganza

Bob Boilen is like a child this time of year, his eyes and ears full of wonder, as he traipses through the NPR Music offices, vigorously jingling his collection of sleigh bells. He believes, in his heart, that he's truly getting everyone in the spirit of the holiday season. But it's always a steady source of irritation for Robin so he tries to escape but ends up on a steam engine headed to the North Pole.

11:00 PM: An Echoes Christmas

Maine Public Classical:

(Find the signal closest to you)

7:00 AM: Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McGlaughlin

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world, and their music is wonderful to hear, regardless of which tradition you observe. Turn on your radio, pour a cup of tea, cozy up to a warm fire, and enjoy the music!

8:00 AM: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts – tickets for which always sell out months in advance.

The radio broadcast of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

4:00 PM: Maine Public Classical Holiday Special

