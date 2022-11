Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

11:30 AM: Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Tally ho-ho-ho! Please join Nature Cat and his pals for an extra-special, hour-long Christmas movie! In this homage to A Christmas Carol, Nature Cat is bursting with what he thinks is “Christmas spirit,” and wants to celebrate with lots of presents for himself, and by decorating the woods with bright lights and loud festive music for everyone.