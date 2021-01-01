© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Radio Show And In Tune 24/7 Music Stream
In Tune is Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. Host Sara Willis's in-depth knowledge of the music she features on her show comes across to her listeners, and she's always playing some great new selections from artists you'll only hear on In Tune.

Two ways to tune in to Tune In:

  • In Tune with Sara Willis Radio Show
    AIRS WEEKLY ON MAINE PUBLIC RADIO
    MONDAY - THURSDAY 10 - 11 pm; SATURDAY 8 - 11 pm; & SUNDAY NOON - 2 pm
  • In Tune 24/7 Music Stream
    24/7 AUDIO STREAM OF IN TUNE MUSIC CURATED BY SARA WILLIS
    CLICK HERE TO START LISTENING.
