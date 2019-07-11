© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine's Film Scene, From Festivals To Filmmaking

Published July 11, 2019 at 1:07 PM EDT
Maine International Film Festival

Leading into the Maine International Film Festival, we discuss how it and other festivals – including the Camden International Film Festival and the Maine Jewish Film Festival - are contributing to Maine’s cultural life and economy, and how they’ve grown over the years. We’ll also learn about what’s happening with filmmaking in Maine.

Guests

Louise Rosen, former executive director, Maine Jewish Film Festival; founding director, Points North Documentary Forum at the Camden International Film Festival; media executive with over 25 years of experience in the international television and film business, project development, production and distribution

Ken Eisen, co-founder and programming director, Maine International Film Festival; co-founder, Railroad Square Cinema

Tom Handel, president, Maine Film Association; executive director, Portland Media Center

Resources

