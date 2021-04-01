© 2021 Maine Public
Understanding Apologies: How To Say 'Sorry' Effectively & How Many Apologies Fall Short

Published April 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
When is it a good idea to apologize and how to do it well? (Hint: if you use the word "misunderstanding," it's not a good apology.) We see all kinds of examples of less-than-stellar apologies on a regular basis, especially from politicians and corporate leaders who are in hot water. We'll discuss both high-profile and personal apologies. Joining us for the program are the two authors of the website "Sorrywatch,” which tracks public apologies good and bad.

Guests

Susan McCarthy, author of Becoming a Tiger: How Baby Animals Learn to Live in the Wild and co-author with Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson of When Elephants Weep: The Emotional Lives of Animals. A modest person, she seldom mentions that the latter book was an international bestseller.

Marjorie Ingall is a columnist for Tablet magazine. She has written for many other magazines and newspapers, including The New York Times, Wired, Glamour and Sassy. She’s the author of Mamaleh Knows Best; the co-author of Hungry; the author of The Field Guide to North American Males and other works.

Resources

