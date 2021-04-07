Medical Update: The Latest News and Understanding of Covid-19 Research, Vaccines & More
We discuss the latest news and research on Covid-19, including availability and efficacy of vaccines, the variants of the coronavirus, how treatment for Covid has advanced, what we now know about symptoms and transmission of the disease, and more.
Guests
Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Edison Liu, president and CEO, The Jackson Laboratory
Resources
- The CDC relaxed its rules on cleaning to prevent COVID-19, saying intense disinfectants are likely doing us more harm than good
- At least 108.3 million people have received one or both doses of the vaccine in the U.S.
- Maine in ‘race against time’ as COVID-19 cases rise alongside vaccinations
- More than 11,000 cases of a troubling variant reported in the US. These states have the highest numbers
- Mainers younger than 30 driving surge in new COVID-19 cases
- Mainers 16 And Older Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination Starting April 7
- Mysterious Ailment, Mysterious Relief: Vaccines Help Some COVID Long-Haulers
- Maine Detects First Case Of Coronavirus Variant Originally Discovered In Brazil
- Vaccination Updates: Maine Opens High-Volume Sites, Hannaford To Get Johnson & Johnson Shots
- Novel antibody tests reveal complexity of immune response to covid-19