Maine Calling

Medical Update: The Latest News and Understanding of Covid-19 Research, Vaccines & More

Published April 7, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT
We discuss the latest news and research on Covid-19, including availability and efficacy of vaccines, the variants of the coronavirus, how treatment for Covid has advanced, what we now know about symptoms and transmission of the disease, and more.

Guests

Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Edison Liu, president and CEO, The Jackson Laboratory

Resources

Cindy Han
Cindy’s first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo—where she walked past the cheetahs on the way to work each morning—to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
