Maine Calling

Vaping During the Pandemic: Trends and Health Concerns Due to E-Cigarette Use; Risks of Vaping During the Pandemic; Marketing to Youth

Published April 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Even before the pandemic, health experts have expressed concerns over the prevalence of e-cigarette use, especially among young people. The popularity of these vaporizers continues, in spite of added health dangers linked to Covid-19. We’ll learn about the latest understanding of the effects of vaping, and we’ll discuss efforts to reduce use among youth, bills under consideration at the state and national level—and to educate the public about the risks associated with vaping.

Guests

David Pied, a communications and policy manager for the Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention and Control Program with the Maine CDC

Lance Boucher, senior division director, state public policy, American Lung Association

Dr. Colby Wyatt, pediatric pulmonologist, MaineHealth

Matthew Myers, president, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Resources

Cindy Han
Cindy’s first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo—where she walked past the cheetahs on the way to work each morning—to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
