Vaping During the Pandemic: Trends and Health Concerns Due to E-Cigarette Use; Risks of Vaping During the Pandemic; Marketing to Youth

Even before the pandemic, health experts have expressed concerns over the prevalence of e-cigarette use, especially among young people. The popularity of these vaporizers continues, in spite of added health dangers linked to Covid-19. We’ll learn about the latest understanding of the effects of vaping, and we’ll discuss efforts to reduce use among youth, bills under consideration at the state and national level—and to educate the public about the risks associated with vaping.



Guests

David Pied, a communications and policy manager for the Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention and Control Program with the Maine CDC

Lance Boucher, senior division director, state public policy, American Lung Association

Dr. Colby Wyatt, pediatric pulmonologist, MaineHealth

Matthew Myers, president, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids



Resources