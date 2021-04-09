Vaping During the Pandemic: Trends and Health Concerns Due to E-Cigarette Use; Risks of Vaping During the Pandemic; Marketing to Youth
Even before the pandemic, health experts have expressed concerns over the prevalence of e-cigarette use, especially among young people. The popularity of these vaporizers continues, in spite of added health dangers linked to Covid-19. We’ll learn about the latest understanding of the effects of vaping, and we’ll discuss efforts to reduce use among youth, bills under consideration at the state and national level—and to educate the public about the risks associated with vaping.
Guests
David Pied, a communications and policy manager for the Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention and Control Program with the Maine CDC
Lance Boucher, senior division director, state public policy, American Lung Association
Dr. Colby Wyatt, pediatric pulmonologist, MaineHealth
Matthew Myers, president, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Resources
- Prevention for ME
- Flavors Hook Kids Maine
- Maine Tobacco Helpline: (800) 207-1230
- Maine CDC: Lung Injury Associated with E-Cigarette Use or Vaping
- Anti-Vaping Campaign has Maine Teens Texting to Quit
- Talk to Your Child About Vaping
- Campaign For Tobacco Free Kids
- The Impact of E-Cigarettes on the Lung
- American Lung Association: E-Cigarettes
- Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Symptoms of Lung Damage than Vaping or Smoking Nicotine
- Passive vaping: An impending threat to bystanders
- Vape sellers are using popular music videos to promote e-cigarettes to young people – and it’s working
- Most People Using E-Cigarettes Still Want to Quit
- Teen vaping is finally trending downward, but experts warn the return to in person learning could reverse progress
- 5 Vaping Facts You Need to Know