Mental Health Crisis: The Pandemic Has Exacerbated The Challenges Facing Those Who Need Mental Health Care In Maine
Maine’s mental health system was already in crisis before the pandemic hit, with shortages of facilities and providers to meet the needs of those dealing with mental health issues. The restrictions and safety demands of the pandemic have made things worse. We’ll learn about the many challenges faced by both patients and health professionals, and some of the actions being taken to implement change.
Guests
Mary Jane Krebs, president, Spring Harbor Hospital
Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Malory Shaughnessey, executive director, Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, Maine
Simonne Maline, executive director, Consumer Council System of Maine
Catherine Ryder, CEO, Tri-County Mental Health Services in Lewiston
Resources
- After A Year, Coronavirus Pandemic Has Deeply Affected The Mental Health Of Many Mainers
- Maine’s 24-hour crisis hotline (1-888-568-1112 or text HOME to 741741)
- The Intentional Warm Line, which provides free all-hours phone support to adults seeking mental health recovery (1-866-771-9276)
- The FrontLine WarmLine, which helps health care workers responding to the pandemic (207-221-8196)
- The state’s StrengthenME phone line, which provides free stress management resources during the pandemic (207-221-8198)
- NAMI Maine’s teen text support line (207-515-8398)
- Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, Maine: COVID-19 Resources
- The crushing toll of a pandemic in Maine’s ‘forgotten county’
- 'This time he was stuck in the ER for nearly a month': One family's story of struggling to get mental health services for their child during COVID
- $9.7 million awarded to support mental health and substance use programs in Maine
- Maine drug overdose deaths up 4% in second quarter of 2020, in part due to pandemic
- Expanding health care to immigrants will help stem structural inequities, advocates say
- Maine DHHS reminding of mental health services for those in need