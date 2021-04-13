Mental Health Crisis: The Pandemic Has Exacerbated The Challenges Facing Those Who Need Mental Health Care In Maine

Maine’s mental health system was already in crisis before the pandemic hit, with shortages of facilities and providers to meet the needs of those dealing with mental health issues. The restrictions and safety demands of the pandemic have made things worse. We’ll learn about the many challenges faced by both patients and health professionals, and some of the actions being taken to implement change.



Guests

Mary Jane Krebs, president, Spring Harbor Hospital

Jessica Pollard, director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Malory Shaughnessey, executive director, Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, Maine

Simonne Maline, executive director, Consumer Council System of Maine

Catherine Ryder, CEO, Tri-County Mental Health Services in Lewiston



