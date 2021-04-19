COVID-19 & Vaccines: Update On Vaccine Safety & Distribution and COVID-19 Resurgence

Our panel of medical experts discusses the latest news about COVID-19 and vaccines. Maine has the nation's highest rate of vaccine distribution, but we are also seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases statewide. We learn more about what the pause in the Johnson & Johnson means for Mainers, what to know about vaccine safety and efficacy, concerns over vaccine skepticism, and what this all means in terms of public safety guidelines and personal actions.

(Maine CDC director Nirav Shah will not be a guest on this show as previously announced, but will join us on a later date).



Panelists

Dr. James Jarvis, leads vaccination effort, family medicine physician, Northern Light Health

Dr. Herb Cushing, chief medical officer, board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, Spectrum HealthCarePartners



