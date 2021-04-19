© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

COVID-19 & Vaccines: Update On Vaccine Safety & Distribution and COVID-19 Resurgence

Published April 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT
Kimberly Leonard, deputy director for narcotic enforcement, assigned to the New York State Department of Health, oversees the safe handling and storage of the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in support of state efforts to provide mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health, at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, March 03, 2021. The National Guard has hundreds of Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 65 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public, 18 and over, can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)

Our panel of medical experts discusses the latest news about COVID-19 and vaccines. Maine has the nation's highest rate of vaccine distribution, but we are also seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases statewide. We learn more about what the pause in the Johnson & Johnson means for Mainers, what to know about vaccine safety and efficacy, concerns over vaccine skepticism, and what this all means in terms of public safety guidelines and personal actions.

(Maine CDC director Nirav Shah will not be a guest on this show as previously announced, but will join us on a later date).

Panelists

Dr. James Jarvis, leads vaccination effort, family medicine physician, Northern Light Health

Dr. Herb Cushing, chief medical officer, board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, Spectrum HealthCarePartners

