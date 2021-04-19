COVID-19 & Vaccines: Update On Vaccine Safety & Distribution and COVID-19 Resurgence
Our panel of medical experts discusses the latest news about COVID-19 and vaccines. Maine has the nation's highest rate of vaccine distribution, but we are also seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases statewide. We learn more about what the pause in the Johnson & Johnson means for Mainers, what to know about vaccine safety and efficacy, concerns over vaccine skepticism, and what this all means in terms of public safety guidelines and personal actions.
(Maine CDC director Nirav Shah will not be a guest on this show as previously announced, but will join us on a later date).
Panelists
Dr. James Jarvis, leads vaccination effort, family medicine physician, Northern Light Health
Dr. Herb Cushing, chief medical officer, board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, Spectrum HealthCarePartners
Resources
- Maine COVID-19 Community Vaccination Line: 1-888-445-4111
- Northern Light Vaccination Line: 207-204-8551
- Governor Mills Announces Half of Maine People 16 and Older Have Received At Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Nearly 70 percent of Maine’s active COVID-19 outbreaks are now in schools
- Global Covid-19 death toll passes 3 million as cases surge
- Maine now leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate
- Will You Need a Booster Shot of the COVID-19 Vaccine?
- The Most Popular J&J Vaccine Story On Facebook? A Conspiracy Theorist Posted It
- Can the Covid Vaccine Protect Me Against Virus Variants?
- Tucker Carlson’s highly illogical case for questioning vaccine effectiveness